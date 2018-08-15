Parish suffer heavy defeat in fight against relegation

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers were plunged further towards the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership relegation trap door after suffering a 147-run defeat at the hands of Golcar last Saturday.

Parish are now nine points adrift of second-bottom Shelley with just six matches remaining and need a quick upturn in form if they are to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Golcar themselves have not had the best of seasons, winning five of their opening 19 matches going into last week’s clash at Wellhouse Lane.

Parish went into the match with hope of victory having knocked Golcar out of the Sykes Cup earlier in the season but their bowlers again had a tough afternoon in the field.

Already smarting from heavy defeats by Delph & Dobcross and Honley in the previous two matches, Parish felt the full batting bower of Golcar captain Steve Whitwam, who smashed 171 not out.

Whitwam’s 152-ball innings contained 16 fours and 11 sixes and was well supported by Abdul Wahid (31), Jake Lockwood (25) and Oliver Pearson (25) as the visitors racked up 316-7, with Jamie Hardcastle toiling hard for the home side to return figures of 3-80.

Whitwam went on to complete a terrific all-round display by taking five wickets in the Cavaliers reply.

Pearson (3-55) also helped wrap up the win as Parish stumbled to 169 all out with only dependable captain Tim Orrell (44) and Aiden Hawkesworth (60) making a dent in the target.

Things get no easier for Parish this week as they face a daunting trip to champions-elect Hoylandswaine on Saturday with the leaders going into the game on the back of racking up 429-5 against Kirkburton last week as former Cleckheaton man Chris Holliday smashed 224 not out.

Moorlands slipped to an 88-run defeat at the hands of Scholes and they have dropped to seventh in the table.

Victory would have kept Moorlands hopes of a top three finish alive but they hadn’t accounted for Josh Brook producing a captain’s performance for Scholes.

Moorlands would have been happy at tea having restricted Scholes to 177-9 as Nicky Smith (3-46) and Dave Winn (4-21) helped keep the home side in check.

Ishan Rangana (37) and Noble (45) helped Scholes recover from a poor start to give their bowlers something to defend.

Moorlands made a decent start to their reply and reached 72-3 as Michael Rounding struck 28.

The introduction of Josh Brook (6-21) and brother Tom (3-31) turned the game as the last seven Moorlands wickets for 17 runs and crashed to defeat at 89 all out in 23 overs.

Moorlands host ninth placed Armitage Bridge on Saturday.

Mirfield suffered a three-wicket defeat to Kirkheaton in the Conference.

Beau McGuinness (49), Phil Scouller (41) and Sher Khanagha (37) helped Mirfield post 195 all out but although McGuinness capped a fine game by taking 4-57, Kirkheaton edged to victory.