Pearson and Hoyles combine to earn Winter Golf Allaince success at Dewsbury

Stalwart of the Halifax Huddersfield District Golf Winter Alliance and last year’s president, Ed Pearson, brought a new member David Hoyles (Woodsome Hall) to the Dewsbury Alliance and won the am-am section with a fine 44 points.

The led the home club’s Harry Mowl and Ben Walker who had 42 points.

Nigel Hirst, playing in his last alliance at his home club as professional, was just pipped for first place by president Richard Lambert partnered by Steve Floyd.

Despite of the wet ground the course played well and this was reflected in the good scoring.

With only three pairs in the pro-am, Crosland Heath’s Richard Lambert and Steve Floyd (5) came in with four net birdies for 38 points, just one point better than Dewsbury’s Hirst and club captain Ian Pearson (17) who also had four net birdies.

Crosland Heath’s Alex Malins and captain Dave Delooze (19) were three points further back.

A late entry replacing injured James Ward and going out first were Harry Mowl (scr) and Ben Walker (2) of Dewsbury who carded a fine 42 points with six birdies and no bogies to hold the lead for over 90 minutes.

Pearson (17) and Hoyles (14) came in with 44 points with a net eagle on the 12th and eight net birdies for an unassailable lead, while Graham Simpson (18) and George Carrol (14) of Marsden took third place with 41 points.

Other net eagles came from Duncan Ramsden (18) of Meltham on the par three last hole and Sheldon McFadzean (22) of Bradley Hall on the par five 11th.

The final Alliance before Christmas is at West End Golf Club on Tuesday November 5.

Hanging Heaton Golf Club captain Chris Fletcher ended his year in office and was delighted to report his nominated charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, had benifited by £3,012.

He introduced incoming captain, Brian Minto, who nominated Prostate Cancer UK to benefit in 2020.

Club professional, Gareth Moore, celebrated 20 years at Hanging Heaton and organised a weekend of competitions along with Saturday night entertainment on October 19.