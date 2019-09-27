Pennine League winter season set for kick off

The new Pennine League summer season begins this Saturday, with four local clubs having entered the competition.

Mirfield Stags kick off their Division One campaign at home to East Leeds, with other matches in that section seeing Boothtown Terriers hosting Illingworth and Drighlington travelling to Upton.

Hanging Heaton are also in Division One but sit out the opening round of matches and begin on Saturday October 5 with a trip to East Leeds.

Dewsbury sides Shaw Cross Sharks and Thornhill Trojans will compete in Division Two and both begin with home fixtures.

The Trojans welcome Seacroft Sharks to Overthorpe Park, while Shaw Cross begin with the visit of King Cross Park.

Other fixtures in the division see Crofton Sports hosting Clayton and Hunslet Warriors at home to South Yorkshire Eagles.

Clubs who do not want fixtures on Saturday October 12 — when the Super League Grand Final takes place — are asked to contact the league secretary immediately.