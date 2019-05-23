Premier leaders Woodlands face key holiday matches

Woodlands will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the Allrounder Bradford Premier League season when they face two fixtures over a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Woodlands picked up their third win of the campaign against Townville last Saturday and hold a three-point lead over reigning champions Pudsey St Lawrence.

They welcome Wrenthorpe to Oakenshaw on Saturday and then travel to Lightcliffe for a Bank Holiday Monday fixture.

Cleckheaton will be looking to climb from eighth place in the table as they welcome Bradford & Bingley to Moorend on Saturday before making the trip to Undercliffe on Monday.

Scholes are yet to register a win in Championship One and they travel to an East Bierley side aiming to get back on track following last week’s defeat to Hartshead Moor.

It was Hartshead’s first win of the campaign and they will aim to build on that when they travel to Bankfoot, while Gomersal entertain Morley looking to climb from third-bottom.

Liversedge secured their first win in Championship Two last Sunday when they overcame Hunslet Nelson and they welcome early leaders Yeadon to Roberttown Lane on Saturday when Spen Victoria host Hunslet Nelson looking to climb into the top two.