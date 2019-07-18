Promotion chasing Batley maintain fine run with Ossett victory

Batley maintained their impressive recent run in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One with a six-wicket win over Ossett.

Victory keeps second-placed Batley six points behind leaders Bankfoot in a keenly fought promotion race.

Batley dismissed their opponents for just 112 as Tariq Hussain claimed 4-15, with Jack McGahan (31) the only Ossett batsman to make an impression.

Roheil Hussain made 53 in reply as Batley raced to victory in 23 overs.

Bankfoot were made to fight hard for their two-wicket win over Gomersal.

Captain James Lee (4-31) and spinner Andrew Stothart (4-38) impressed with the ball as Gomersal were bowled out for 126 with Liam Fletcher (41) top scoring.

Robert Warriner (3-30) and Chris Rhodes (3-31) led the Gomersal fight back but Arsaam Malik (36no) edged Bankfoot home.

Morley are third, six points behind Batley after they recorded a 147-run win away to another side harbouring promotion hopes East Bierley.

Morley posted an impressive total of 244-9 as Henry Rush (77no) and Reggie Thomas (67) led the way while captain Matt Baxter chipped in with 39.

Muhammad Hafeez (4-60) and Umar Farooq (3-75) were the pick of the Bierley bowlers.

Spinner David Nebard claimed 6-34 in reply as East Bierley were bowled out for 97.

Hartshead Moor are up to fourth in the table after a seven-wicket win over Baildon.

The home side had captain Jonny Reynolds (71) and Mohammad Khuzaifa (52no) in form as they reached 193-6.

Josh Tingle claimed 3-53, while Iain Wardlaw passed 700 Bradford League wickets when claiming 3-28.

Hartshead overseas player Ali Shan (73no) and Mohammad Khan (53no) shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 113, while opener Chris Wynd (51) was a third batsman to make a half-century as Moor eased to victory.

Scholes remain bottom of the table and are now 36 points behind Ossett after they slipped to a 20-run defeat against Pudsey Congs

Jade Roberts took 5-35 and helped dismiss Scholes for 145, with Vikram Sharma making 44.

Spinner Chris Doey continued his good form with the ball by taking 6-40 as Scholes were bowled out for 125 despite an unbeaten 57 from Shahid Rehman.

Keighley’s early season promise has deserted them after they suffered a 49-run defeat to Wakefield St Michael’s, who have climbed out of the bottom two for the first time this season.

Keighley have slipped to sixth place 39 points off the pace.