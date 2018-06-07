Quartet gear up for derby day clashes

It is derby day in the Spen Valley on Saturday as the Allrounder Bradford Premier League’s four sides meet in a tasty round of matches.

Woodlands welcome Scholes to Albert Terrace, while East Bierley will look to finally get off the mark as they host improving Cleckheaton at South View Road.

Woodlands’ derby defeat at Cleckheaton last week has seen them slip to sixth place in the Premier Division table.

Woodlands have been hampered in the early part of the season by an injury to opening bowler Scott Richardson and Oakenshaw side’s best chance of silverware this season appears to be in the knock-out competitions and they will look to maintain their grip on the Heavy Woollen Cup when the holders visit Hanging Heaton on Sunday.

Hanging Heaton dismissed Woodlands for 96 on their way to a seven-wicket win on the opening day of the season but Woodlands have fond memories of playing at Bennett Lane having lifted the famous trophy there last season following victory over Huddersfield League big guns Hoylandswaine.

Pace bowler Elliot Richardson has been one of the bright points in an indifferent start to the season but his four wickets last weekend wasn’t enough to prevent Woodlands slipping to a five-wicket defeat at Moorend after they were bowled out for 68.

The neighbours meet again on Sunday June 17 having been paired together in the Priestley Cup second round.

Scholes suffered a 10-wicket defeat to high flying New Farnley when they were dismissed for 67 with Alex Lilley scything through their batting line-up with an eight-wicket haul and they have slipped to second-bottom.

East Bierley are already rooted to the foot of the table having suffered seven straight defeats and they are 29 points adrift of Scholes.

Cleckheaton’s impressive success against Woodlands helped them move 22 points clear of Scholes and Mally Nicholson’s side will see the trip to East Bierley as a good chance for them to pick up a fourth win of the season and make further progress up the table.

Josh Thurwell, a close season signing from Carlton, has been a useful acquistion for Cleck and his haul of 6-23 was his best figures in the Premier Division.

Cleckheaton must wait on the availability of Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has been in scintillating form in white ball cricket for the county.