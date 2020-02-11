Rampant Cleckheaton stun league leaders York with resounding win

A rampant Cleckheaton put in one of the best team performances of the season to see off the North One East league leaders York 37-23 at Moorend last Saturday.

Bradley Marsden returned to the team in the second row, Damian Pearson dropping to the bench with Archie Rika-Rayne and Gus Milborne.

York kicked off with the wind at their backs and looked dangerous with ball in hand in the early stages and the first score came after five minutes when winger George Davies was worked into space to cross in the right corner.

Minutes later, Tom Lillicrop was penalised at the breakdown and Hessay kicked the goal to give York an 8-0 lead.

This seemed to fire up the home team and on 16 minutes, following a penalty 10 metres from the York line, Marsden secured good line out possession and the maul rumbled forward, where Joey Carley was on the spot for his first try of the season, which Dale Breakwell converted.

York were being dragged into midfield and making handling errors in the face of powerful tackling by the Cleckheaton forwards.

Quick thinking by Breakwell saw a cross kick land in the hands of wing Mikey Hayward on his own 10 metre line, a mazy run left a trail green and black shirts in his wake as he recorded his 17th try of the campaign, Breakwell added the goal as Cleck led 14-8.

Just five minutes later, some classy play between Olly Depledge and Jack Marshall sent Marsden galloping along the right touchline before touching down between the posts for a first try of the season and Breakwell added the goal.

York were guilty of coughing up possession and as half-time approached, Cleckheaton took control of a rolling maul which went 20 metres before a jubilant Marsden touched down for the bonus point try.

Breakwell kept up his 100 per cent record with the boot and stretched the interval lead to 28-8.

Game management would be important in the second half and Breakwell slotted over a 30 metre drop goal to extend the lead to 31-8.

The next 10 minutes saw both sides probing for openings but defences were on top, York have the territorial advantage, while the immaculate Breakwell cleared the ball downfield away from danger.

Andy Piper was shown a yellow card for an offence at the ruck and when Rika-Rayne came into the front row, replacement Milborne was sacrificed for 10 minutes.

York had their best spell scoring three quick tries with Hodgson and then Maud crossing after driving mauls on 62 and 65 minutes before a long pass saw left wing Hodges cross in the corner for their bonus point try but fortunately for Cleck, Hessay couldn’t convert any.

The cool head of Breakwell slotted two penalty goals to settle the game down and although York applied pressure as the clock ran down, Cleck secured victory and cut the lead at the top of the table to six points .

Marsden picked up the man-of-the-match award for his two tries, although Niall Jackson ran him close with a staggering amount of work in defence.

Cleckheaton travel to Durham on Saturday when a coach departs at 10.30am for the 2.15pm kick off.