Rawat century helps set up Mount’s league success over Bridgeholme

Anees Rawat hit a century to put Mopunt on course for victory over a spirited Bridgeholme in Halifax League Division One last Saturday.

Opener Rawat struck 105 and with support from Ismail Mayat (39no), Imran Ravat (37), M Visnagri (22) and Hamza Nazir (21), they posted 307-9 from 45 overs, with A Matloob (5-72) pick of the Bridgeholme bowlers.

Bridgeholme were bowled out for 193 in reply, as Ismail Mayat claimed 5-47, despite a sixth-wicket partnership of 67 between M Basharat (62) and Z Abbas (37) .

Mount B remain top of the second teams Premier Division after a 93-run victory over Sowerby Bridge.

A 100-run second-wicket stand between captain Imran Kayat (69) and vice captain Nazir Patel (38) led foundation for Mount’s total of 261-9 with Muzaffar Pathan (44), Jabir Patel (38) and Abdul Ravat(23) supporting as Norman Hussain picked up 5-73.

Sowerby Bridge were bowled out for 163 in reply, with Jonny Bullick (45) showing resistance.

Siraj Patel (5-37 picked up his sixth five wicket haul of the season and supported by Jabir Patel who took 3-35.

Mount opened up an eight point lead at the top after second placed Booth lost.

Mount suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Kippax in the final of the Halifax League’s 100-ball competition.

Mount booked their place in the final with victory over Halifax Direct and had home advantage against a Kippax side who overcame Interlink CC.

Mount elected to bat first but were bowled out for just 54 as Moosa Bhoola took 4-8 in his four over spell.

A Kaji (17) and Anees Rawat (12) were the only batsmen who managed to reach double figures.

Kippax raced to 60-1 with Wasik Truckwala hitting 19 and ex-Mount player Soyeb Gheewala 17 not out.

n Mount Under-15s earned a three-wicket win over Pudsey Congs as they restricted the visitors to 98-6 in 20 overs.

Sami Sayeed retired on 30 and A Arshad hit 21 as Mount reached reached 99-7.

Mount Under-11s defeated Keighley as Danyal Hussain (2-2) and Ismaeel Mahmood taking(2-16) restricted the home side to 239 before Ismaeel Mahmood (14) and Danyal Hussain (11) steered Mount to 278 .