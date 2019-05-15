Rawat impresses as Mount secure Parish Cup victory over Old Town

Mount A team progressed to the second round of the Halifax League Parish Cup with a comfortable victory over Old Town last Sunday.

Hosts Old Town must have regretted electing to bat first as they were bowled out for 112 with A Shah (33) the only batsman showing resistance.

Imran Rawat claimed three wickets for just one run, while there was two apiece for Anees Rawat, Ismail Mayat and Fakir Laher.

Mount reached their target for the loss of five wickets, as Anees Rawat completed a fine all-round performance by making 31, while M Visnagri top scored with 41.

Mount’s Division One game against Great Horton Park Chapel last Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Mount Seconds maintained their unbeaten start to the season with victories in the Second Teams Premier Division and Crossley Shield.

Mount lost three early wickets batting first against Worley before valuable contributions from Nazir Patel (47) and Jabir Patel (29) helped them to 162 all out with Faheem Khatana and M Rawson taking four and three wickets respectively.

Mount dismissed Wortley for 123 in reply with B Schofield (38) and Khatana (47) the only batsman to get into double figure as Amjad Hussain and Abdul Rawat picked up three wickets each to maintain their 100 per cent start.

Mount B faced Premier Division champions Triangle in the Crossley Shield on Sunday.

They were bowled out for just 85 with Imran Kayat playing a captain innings of 32 not out as M Silkstone (3-10) and D Turner (4-21) impressed for Triangle.

Mount produced their best bowling display of the season in reply to dismiss Triangle for 51.

Openers S Wood 13 and J Janicweiz put on 22 for the first wicket but all 10 wickets then fell for just 29 runs as Siraj Patel led the way with 5-13, while Abdul Rawat claimed three wickets for just two runs.

Mount Under-11s continued their unbeaten start with victory over Undercliffe.

Ismaeel Mahmood took five wickets, Aadam Motala four and Moosa Makda three in Undercliffe’s net total of 186.

Harris Hussain and Danyal Hussain led the way in reply as Mount reached 282 for the loss of two wickets.