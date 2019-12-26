Rivals renew acquaintances as Cleckheaton tackle Old Brods in Boxing Day showdown

Cleckheaton will renew their acquaintances with Old Brodleians today (Thursday) when they sides meet in the traditional Boxing Day clash (kick off 11am).

Brods are currently flying high in second place in Yorkshire One having won 11 of their 12 league matches and are just two points behind league leaders Heath with a game in hand.

It should be a decent contest, with Cleckheaton also in fine form, having won their last three games to move fourth in North One East going into the Christmas break.

Today’s clash could see Tom Lillycrop have his first taste of a Brods derby but he is already used to playing on Boxing Day having featured in the traditional Heavy Woollen rugby league derby during his time with Batley Bulldogs, who make the short trip to Dewsbury Rams today.

Lillycrop produced an impressive performance when Cleckheaton earned a 26-15 victory over Kendal in their last outing a fortnight ago and is proving a big hit following his switch from league to union.

Cleckheaton will look to mount a serious promotion push in the new year as they are just six points behind leaders Driffield.

They return to league action with a home game against Percy Park on January 4 before visiting bottom side Huddersfield YMCA the following week.