Roach on target as Hartshead stun Littletown in WR County Cup

Hartshead sprang an upset in the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup last Saturday as they overcame Littletown 1-0 at Beck Lane.

The clash was a repeat of last season’s Wheatley Cup final, which Littletown won, but the tables were reversed as West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division high fliers Littletown were sent crashing out .

Liam Roach’s second half strike enough to see West Yorkshire Division One side Hartshead through.

Lower Hopton’s scheduled tie against Knaresborough Celtic was postponed but the Mirfield side will fancy their chances of joining Hartshead in the third round as they entertain a side languishing at the bottom of West Yorkshire League Division Two.

The clash between Wyke Wanderers and Sowerby Bridge was abandoned.

Wakefield League side Overthorpe Sports Reserves sprang an upset in the West Riding County Trophy second round as they edged out Leeds City Reserves 3-2.

Fox and Hounds came from two goals down at half-time to defeat Wyke Wanderers Reserves 3-2 and progress to the third round.

West Yorkshire League side Wyke appeared in control after dominating the first half but Fox and Hounds turned the game on its head as a brace from George Porter plus a Tom Ramsden strike saw them through.

Fellow Wakefield League Premier Division side Crackenedge join neighbours Fox and Hounds in the third round after defeating Hunslet Club 3-2 in another cracking tie.

Goals from Tim Clarke, Jordan Ledgard and Scott Lightowler saw Crackenedge progress.

Crackenedge currently lie second in the Premier Division table, three points behind 100 per cent leaders Crofton Sports, who they entertain in a top of the table clash this Saturday.

Savile United are safely through after they overcame Woodkirk Valley 3-0.

Howden Clough Reserves bowed out of the trophy after suffering a 5-1 defeat at home to Yorkshire Amateur League side Huddersfield Amateurs Second team.

Ivy House received a walkover from their tie with Dewsbury Rangers, as did Northowram after Dewsbury Town conceded, gifting them a passage into round three.