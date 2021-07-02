ARL round-up: Tomlinson treble gives Batley Boys edge in thriller with Shaw Cross Sharks

Dewsbury Moor Maroons go on the attack in their National Conference game against Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

The Boys were trailing in the second half before Declan Tomlinson added to his earlier try then completed a hat-trick as well as landing his third conversion to level the contest at 26-26.

The Sharks’ bid was dealt a blow by a dismissal on 73 minutes for alleged punching and Tomlinson sealed a 28-26 triumph with a successful penalty to take his personal tally to 20 points in the match.

Aaron James and Adam Bingham had snared early tries to give Batley an 8-0 lead, but Shaw Cross’s recovery involved a Jack Richardson brace, a try and five goals by Josh Pinder, and a Ben Ripley touchdown – and they looked to be in control only for Batley’s big finish to turn the game round again.

It was the Sharks’ third defeat in four league matches while Batley had their first win in five. Tonight (Thursday) the Boys play a Cross League fixture away to Oulton Raiders while Shaw Cross travel to play Normanton Knights in League E on Saturday.

Other League E games see Dewsbury Celtic host Gateshead Storm and Dewsbury Moor Maroons at home to Eastmoor Dragons.

The Maroons were in action last weekend and saw Normanton Knights move level with them in the table, courtesy of a 10-0 result.

Although the Dewsbury side failed to register any points second row Brad Foster excelled.

The Knights were ahead from the tenth minute when David Barker went over and Charlie Barker converted.

That as how it stayed until seven minutes from time, when Stu Biscomb powered over to clinch victory.

Dewsbury Celtic were well beaten in a Cross League match at Hunslet Club Parkside.

The game ended 62-8 and was effectively all over by half-time as Parkside had tries from Jack McShane (two), Kieran Murphy, Ben Shulver and Craig McShane.

Celtic opened their account seven minutes into the second half with an eight-point try for Mick Foulstone, Charlie Heaton adding the goals.

But the respite was brief, the South Leeds side netting touchdowns in the last 25 minutes for Craig McShane (twice, to complete his hat-trick), Connor Squires, Ritchie Westwood (also twice) and Luke Rayner.

Jamie Fields, meanwhile, finished with nine goals.

After having several matches postponed, Thornhill Trojans at last got a second League F game of the season under their belt when they edged out Lock Lane 24-18.

The result has the Trojans joint top of their section with a 100 per cent record.

It looked in doubt, however, when they found themselves 18-6 down at the break, having conceded a couple of Tom Egan tries and a Chris Siddons touchdown, with Egan goaling each score.

But the home side was level within eight minutes of the start of the second half as George Woodcock and Jake Wilson both crossed the line.

Lane then had James Cranswick sent-off on the hour for an alleged high tackle and Thornhill took advantage to seal victory when Harry Woollard went over and Woodcock booted his fourth goal. Jordan Lowther had crossed in the first half for the Trojans, who now take on West Bowling at home tonight (Thursday).

Shaw Cross Sharks’ Yorkshire Men’s League team put up a good effort before finally succumbing 23-18 to Birstall Victoria in a top of the table Division Five North fixture.

The result left Birstall on top of the table with four wins from their first five matches while the Sharks are in second with three wins and two defeats.