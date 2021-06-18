Mirfield Stags back to winning ways with big effort
Mirfield Stags bounced back from a defeat the previous week with a strong display in a 24-10 Division One win over a Fryston Warriors side that had only lost once this season in the Yorkshire Men’s League.
Despite playing against a strong wind in the opening half they went ahead when Dickie Piper marked his debut by forcing his way over for a try.
Fryston levelled with a converted try and were on top for a spell, but the Stags survived the pressure and went back in front as Casey Canterbury sneaked over then Dom Flanagan scored.
Tom Coates went off with concussion and Mirfield lost another to injury after the break with winger Mikey Otty damaging his knee. They had to fend off another strong spell by the Warriors, but kept them to one try before adding to their own tally with a Flanagan penalty then a Flanagan conversion of a try by big prop Andy Piper.
Mirfield head coach Richard Silverwood was delighted with the players’ efforts.
He said: “Towards the end of the game we had one sub left and they dug deep and got over the line, so I’m really pleased.
“As a whole we can admit we were really poor last week so we needed a big message. We just went back to basics in training, did all the simple stuff right which we need to do, and it worked. Now we can gain from that.”