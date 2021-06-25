Mirfield Stags find a way to make it back to back wins despite errors

Try scorer: Ryan Fenton.

The Stags came home with the points following a 35-24 victory and now sit in third place in the table, having climbed above King Cross Park, who saw their unbeaten recorded ended by Fryston, who were beaten by Mirfield the previous week.

But Silverwood believes his team can play much better than they did at Wyke.

He said: “A win’s a win and we’ll take it, but there were not too many positives.

“The first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half weren’t good enough.

“But we’re at home this week and we’ll look to make it three wins out of three. We just need to smarten up.

“The first half I think we completed at 18 per cent. It’s just not good enough. But credit to the lads that last 30 minutes got us over the line.”

Mirfield struggled to break through in the early stages and found themselves trailing on 19 minutes when failing to deal with a high ball and seeing their hosts take full advantage to cross for the opening try, which was converted.

Another try followed from a winger and the goal that followed made it 12-0.

The Stags finally found a way through when Omar Alrawi’s grubber kick was collected by Oliver Lightfoot, who went over. Dom Flanagan’s goal attempt hit the post.

They narrowed the lead to 12-10 just before the break as strong carries by Adam Allerton and Matty Harding got them close then Casey Canterbury went over for a try that was converted by Flanagan.

Wyke made the better start to the second half, however, with a converted try taking them eight points clear again.

Back came Mirfield through Ryan Fenton and two minutes later Wilson crossed for another try to level the game up.

They hit the lead for the first time when hooker Canterbury cleverly made space for his second try and Andy Bates’ conversion made it 24-18.

Further pressure led to Flanagan landing a drop goal before Ben Kendall charged over for the gamebreaking try to which Bates tagged on the extras.

Kendall went over again and although Wyke scored a late try it was a mere consolation for them after they had been blown away by Mirfield’s second half performance.

Dewsbury Moor were on the wrong end of a 40-16 result at Normanton Knights in Division Four.

Division Five North leaders Shaw Cross Sharks made it three wins from four as they beat Featherstone Lions 64-22.

Thornhill Trojans reserves romped to a 78-0 win in their Division Five West game at home to Keighley Albion A.

Thornhill Trojans had another National Conference League game postponed because of Covid-19 concerns when due to play Skirlaugh.

They are down to host Lock Lane in League F this Saturday, if able to play.

In League E Batley Boys host Shaw Cross and Dewsbury Moor Maroons travel to play Normanton Knights.