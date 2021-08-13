RL Conference: Batley Boys stun league leaders

Batley Boys' Adam Bingham.

Adam Bingham led the way with two tries and three goals, while Tom Ripley and Jonathan Marsden also dotted down.

Dewsbury Celtic leapfrogged mid-table local rivals Dewsbury Moor Maroons with a 34-8 win over their neighbours.

Moor were only 10-4 behind at half-time, Max Vernon having raced over in response to tries by Lewis Teale and Harry Copley.

But Paul Foulstone, Jermaine Akadaire, Copley and Nathan Waring all crossed for Celtic in the second half with Charlie Heaton completing a five-goal haul. Connor Gavaghan’s try was a consolation for Moor.

Shaw Cross Sharks lost 28-6 at home to Eastmoor Dragons.

They were only 12-6 down at half-time after Declan Brereton crossed for a try and Callum Barker converted, but their cause was not helped after the break when Lucas Smith, Nathan Wright and Jack Russell were all sin-binned.

Despite two tries and three goals by Casey Johnson and a further try for Jake Wilson, Thornhill Trojans lost their League F match 42-18 at Underbank Rangers.

Their cause was not helped when they had to play 10 minutes without Johnson, who was sin-binned for an alleged dangerous tackle.