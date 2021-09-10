RL Conference: Dewsbury Moor beat rivals to keep season alive

George Woodcock scored Thornhill Trojans' only try in their defeat to West Bowling.

They will now finish in second place in League E if they beat Shaw Cross Sharks this week and if Eastmoor lose to Hunslet Warriors.

The Maroons were quickly 10-0 up against the Dragons as Jacob Flathers and Antony Boardman crossed for tries and Brad Foster kicked the first of what would be five goals.

Aaron James was next to score after the Dragons’ Ash Allman had been yellow-carded for a professional foul.

Eastmoor’s Shaun Upson and Moor’s Danny Rookes then traded tries before the Dragons’ Declan Nicholson and the Maroons’ Bradley Adams were red-carded for allegedly fighting.

Upson’s second try, goaled by Jamie Deal, reduced the arrears to 20-10 at the break, but the visitors eased clear on the restart with tries by Paul Mennell, Boardman, Lachlan Holmes and Jayden Bowes.

Bottom side Shaw Cross Sharks could not turn the table upside down as they lost 58-12 to League E leaders Normanton Knights.

The Sharks did make the better start, though, with Cal Barker nipping over.

But by the time Barker claimed his second try seven minutes before the break and Josh Pinder added his second conversion the Knights had established a 16-point lead they went on to increase.

League F champions West Bowling confirmed their quality with a 42-4 win over Thornhill Trojans who had once harboured hopes of the title.