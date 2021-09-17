RL Conference: Dewsbury Moor Maroons finish in second spot to earn play-offs place

All wrapped up as this Dewsbury Celtic player is grounded in the game against Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Maroons needed to win their last league match to achieve their aim, but it did not go ahead as opponents Shaw Cross Sharks conceded the fixture.

Moor now travel to play League F winners West Bowling in the first round of the play-offs this Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic ended their League E season with a 40-10 defeat at table toppers Normanton Knights that left them in fourth place.

Tough tackling action from Dewsbury Celtic's game at Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

They made a strong start and initially looked capable of pulling off a surprise win as their hosts had Ben Jordan sin-binned for a professional foul and Celtic put the first points on the board with Mike Foulstone going over for the first try.

With Harry Copley converting they held a 6-0 lead, but the Knights were 30-6 ahead before Celtic scored next, through Billy Yarrow’s try on 67 minutes.

Connor Wilson and Joe Crossland nipped over to help establish a 12-6 interval lead, for Normanton, Charlie Barker landing the first two of his six goals.