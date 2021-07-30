RL Conference: Heaton points way as Dewsbury Celtic blitz Batley Boys

Dewsbury Celtic enjoyed a convincing victory over Batley Boys.

Celtic blitzed Batley from the start, going 24-0 up in as many minutes through a Jermaine Akaidere brace and tries for Harry Copley and Heaton.

Tom Ripley replied, with Adam Bingham improving, only for the visitors to go in at half-time 30-6 ahead, Heaton scoring his second try.

Heaton’s third touchdown, on the resumption, was followed by a Lewis Teale effort on 48 minutes. Copley then claimed his second try, before Batley’s Alex Scanden and Bingham were sin-binned.

Billy Yarrow closed Celtic’s account while both were still sidelined and late on Gavin Davis (Boys) and Danny Lee (Celtic) were sent off for alleged punching.

League F title hopefuls Thornhill Trojans were pushed all the way before completing a 26-18 win over bottom side Drighlington.

They were 18-16 down with a minute to go, but took the points thanks to late tries by Luke Haigh and Josh Gearey, with George Woodcock kicking his third goal.

Jordan Lowther had earlier crossed for two tries for the Trojans with George Stott also scoring.

Thornhill had Jake Wilson and Sam Ratcliffe sin-binned while coach Danny Ratcliffe was red-carded for allegedly crossing the touchline to talk to his players.