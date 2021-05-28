Thornhill Trojans edged out despite Adam Allerton’s fine return

Yorkshire Men's Rugby League round-up.

At home to Todmorden, they were edged out 18-12, but gave a hard working display.

Thornhill welcomed Adam Allerton back to the club and he took the official man of the match award as well as scoring a try. Rye Ward was the other Trojans try scorer while George March kicked two goals.

Mirfield Stags bounced back from defeat the previous week as they thrashed Ovenden 54-18 in Division One.

Casey Canterbury pulled the strings in an impressive display while Matty Harding led the way as he raced over for a hat-trick of tries.

Mirfield were 28-6 up by half-time with Harding scoring his first two tries and further efforts coming from Canterbury, Jarrod Ward and Dominic Flanagan.

Ovenden briefly threatened a comeback as they got the score down to 28-12 early in the second half, but the Stags upped their efforts again as Harding completed his treble then Oliver Lightfoot, Lewis Hardy, Mike Otty and James Pickering all collected tries.

Andrew Bates finished with seven goals for Mirfield who are up to fourth.

Despite tries by Elliot Sheard and Scott Sheard plus two goals from Danny Brookes, Dewsbury Moor’s Yorkshire Men’s League team went down 40-12 at home to Kirkburton Cougars in Division Four.

Batley Boys were soundly beaten 68-0 by Stanley Rangers in Division Five North.

But in the same division, Birstall Victoria achieved their first victory of the season as they beat East Leeds 28-18.

Fenton Walls, Matthew Williamson (two), Joshua Collins and Matthew Goodwill were all try scorers while Michael Dyson kicked four goals.