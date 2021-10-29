Cleckheaton pay penalty for ill discipline

Two tries: Cleckheaton's Jack Marshall.

The Moorenders were involved in a real points fest, but went down 61-34 as they were made to pay for some ill discipline against a Driffield team that moved up to third place in North One East last weekend.

And the key games keep on coming as Cleckheaton now face fourth-placed Heath at Moorend this Saturday.

Just four points separate the two teams with Cleck still in fifth in what is proving a hugely competitive division with no runaway side emerging as yet and all the teams in the top eight still harbouring hopes of going up.

Cleckheaton could have gone third with a win last weekend, but a big penalty count ultimately weighed heavily against them as they were unable to build on the excellent win against another of the challenging teams, Moortown, the previous week.

A good start was going to be essential against the home team, but it was Driffield who were quick out of the traps to put the first points on the board with a try by Jack Sewersby.

A second score followed with Sewersby again touching down, although with both conversion attempts missed the damage was not as bad as it might have been at 10-0. Cleck could not get a real foothold in the game, however, and were constantly pushed back by a penalty count that was up to six against them in the first 20 minutes.

Their defence was breached again, lock forward Kyle Turner’s run having the visitors back pedalling and the ball then being moved out well for Ben Blacker to score a try that was converted this time.

When Cleckheaton were awarded a penalty they made the most of it with a line-out leading to Thiu Barnard going over for a try converted by Dale Breakwell. But another decision from the referee saw Driffield slot over a penalty kick to take their lead back out to 20-7.

The visitors were now showing they could hurt the home defence and Mike Hayward took a Dom Brambani pass to score their second try.

However, second rower Kyle Turner took advantage of a knock-on by Jack Marshall and raced half the length of the pitch for another home score.

Driffield struck again with another breakaway finished by Ryan Murray and Cleck now had a mountain to climb.

Any hopes of a recovery were dashed early in the second half when Dale Breakwell was yellow carded and with a man extra Felix Nellen, Adam Brankley and Ben Blacker all crossed the line for the hosts to make it 49-12.

Jack Marshall scored the visitors’ third try, but once again ill discipline surfaced and they were unable to build on the score as they went down to 13 men with Marshall and Tom Hainsworth sin-binned. Driffield helped themselves to their ninth try before Dom Flanagan did give Cleckheaton something to cheer by going over for a that earned his team a bonus point.

From the restart Driffield’s Simon Pettinger floored Marshall and was sent-off and Cleck were able to score again through Archie Rika-Rayne with Breakwell converting.

Driffield scored again as full-back James Watts crossed for a try that was converted, but Cleckheaton did at least have the final word in the game with their own sixth try, Marshall’s quick thinking helping him to shoot over.

With 16 tries in total scored it was clear that defences were not on top and Cleckheaton will be looking to tighten up in this department if they are to stay up with the leading teams.