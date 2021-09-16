Cleckheaton secure second bonus point victory

Two tries: Cleckheaton's Jack Marshall.

They travelled to Consett with a team that had been disrupted by illness and injuries, but came away with a bonus point 34-20 victory after coming back from a half-time deficit.

Handling errors restricted Cleckheaton’s early progress and they struggled to secure line-out possession although they had the edge in the scrums.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring on 10 minutes with a well worked try from winger Pearson, which was converted by Nick Cook.

Cleckheaton replied with a Tom Breakwell penalty then they scored their first try when Mike Hayward squeezed over in the corner.

But Consett nudged back ahead with a Cook penalty and led 10-8 at half-time.

Another penalty three minutes into the second half saw the home team stretch their lead and it was looking tough for Cleck as they then lost Matty Piper to the sin-bin.

However, while down to 14 men they produced a superb move as Ollie Depledge set Jack Marshall free and he rounded the defence for a try. Breakwell’s conversion put the visitors ahead at 15-13.

Still a man down, Cleckheaton scored again as Depledge raced in for another try converted by Breakwell.

They had a try bonus point secured on 57 minutes when Jack Seddon powered over and with Breakwell adding the extras the lead was now healthy at 29-13.

Consett were not done as they spotted a gap in the visitors’ defence and went through it with some good handling for Jackson to cross for a try that was converted by Cook.

At 29-20 the result was back in the balance, but Cleck responded well as they scored their fifth try, Marshall going over for his second.