Cleckheaton taking aim at top three after thrilling victory

Dom Brambani, who returned to the Cleckheaton team in their victory over Moortown.

Their East Yorkshire hosts stand one place above the Moorend boys in fourth, but are only ahead on points difference and have won one game fewer so far this season, having remarkably already drawn twice to go with their three wins.

Cleckheaton have won four and lost twice, their latest success coming last Saturday in thrilling style at home against a Moortown team that had only previously tasted defeat once this season.

Their team featured several changes from the one that was beaten in the last game at Old Brodleians, including having Dom Brambani back at the club and ready to form a new centre partnership with Tom Hainsworth. Jack Marshall started on the right wing, Thiu Barnard came in at lock forward and Bradley Marsden moved to flanker.

The week’s rest appeared to have done Cleckheaton good as they came out of the traps firing and were ahead after only four minutes, the pack powering Ben Thrower over the line.

With only 10 minutes on the clock a second try was registered as Hainsworth burst onto a short ball in midfield to power over. Dale Breakwell’s conversion made it 12-0.

It got even better for home fans when Brambani showed what he could do with a lovely chip over that was collected by Mike Hayward who had little difficulty posting Cleck’s third try. With Breakwell converting once again it was 17-0 after just 16 minutes.

The runaway victory it was looking like being did not materialise, however, as a Moortown team with hopes of promotion themselves showed what they were made of.

Several chances were wasted with poor decisions before they finally forced their way over for a first try to reduce their deficit to 12 points.

Brambani’s return was cut short when he had to leave the field with a head wound and he was replaced by Dom Flanagan.

Barnard also went off, to be replaced by Ryan Piercy.

Cleckheaton suddenly found themselves in a battle and they went down to 14 men when Flanagan was yellow carded for not releasing in the tackle.

They held out for most of the period of being a man down, but in the final minute of the first half the visitors were able to score a second try to narrow the gap to 17-12 at the break.

Within a minute of the start of the second half the game was all square after Tom Breakwell’s kick was charged down and Moortown recovered the ball to go over for their third try.

Dale Breakwell nudged Cleckheaton back in front with a penalty only for Moortown to reply in kind.

The visitors then continued their resurgence with a fourth try and led 25-20.

Cleckheaton showed their mettle, however, as they dug in and came up with their own stirring fightback.

Brambani was patched up to return to the field and on 70 minutes a try came as Dale Breakwell’s chip caught out the visitors’ defence with Jack Marshall able to stroll over for a try.

Breakwell added a superb touchline conversion and the home team were back in front at 27-25.

They took the lead out to five points with a Breakwell penalty and sealed a tremendous victory two minutes from time when Flanagan combined well with Hayward, who raced in for the killer try.

Breakwell’s conversion rounded off the scoring, but there still time for a little more action with Richard Piper carded in added time.

The way Cleckheaton started and finished the game showed again that they can be a force in this division this year, especially with their pack.