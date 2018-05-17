Sagar’s fine bowling effort sinks Heckmondwike

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow United slipped to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Rodley in the Allrounder Bradford League Conference last Saturday.

Rodley’s bright start continued with Gary Sagar taking 5-25 as Heckmondwike were bowled out for 120 and Lachlan Roche made 31 in the successful run chase.

Crossbank Methodists slipped to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Oulton.

Benjamin Child (5-50) and Jack Andrews (4-54) bowled out Crossbank for 153 as Ebrahim Laher battled hard for an unbeaten 53.

Ryan Healey (65no) and Will Harrison (48) ensured Oulton knocked off the runs and bagged a maximum 20 points.

New boys Jer Lane have taken over at the top after a 190-run win over Gildersome & Daisy Hill.

Veteran spinner Gurdev Singh claimed 6-20 as Gildersome were dismissed for 109.

Jer Lane had earlier made their biggest Bradford League score to date of 299-6, with Tom Watson making 67 not out, Nahim Ashraf (66) and Imran Mirza (52).

Adwalton overhauled an East Leeds total of 277-7 with 14 balls to spare as they recorded a three-wicket win.

Matt Donohoe (54) and Gareth Lee (46) set the tempo for the Adwalton reply before Chris Priestley carried them home with an unbeaten 68 from 48 balls.

Defeat was hard on East Leeds batsman James Naylor, who made a superb 101 including five sixes and 13 fours.