Sauer smashes superb 150 in Crossbank’s cup success

Crossbank Methodists’ South African overseas player Paul Sauer struck a magnificent 150 to see his side to a 174-run victory over Rodley in the Jack Hampshire Cup first round last Sunday.

Sauer struck six sixes and 15 fours as Crossbank made an impressive 315-7 in their 40 overs.

Adam Holroyd (34) was Crossbank’s next highest scorer as David Myers Charles claimed 3-76 on a hot afternoon in the field for Rodley.

John Warterfield battled hard for a half century in reply but Rodley were bowled out for 141 as Louis Bentley claimed 5-21.

Liversedge earned a 10-wicket win over neighbours Heckmondwike and Carlinghow.

Heckmondwike posted 187-7 when batting first as Adam Holt (80no) and Usman Qureshi (54) made useful contributions.

Wasim Khaliq led Liversedge to victory with a sparkling 109 not out from just 69 balls, which included four sixes and 17 fours.

Khaliq was joined in an unbroken first-wicket stand of 188 by his captain Graham Winn, who finished 70 not out, as they eased to victory in just 22 overs.

Birstall’s Eric Austin was a third cup centurion as his unbeaten 106 helped his side to an emphatic 167-run win over Northowram Fields.

Austin hit 14 fours and shared in two century partnerships, putting on 152 for the first wicket with Josh Haynes, who smashed 92 from 66 balls, including four sixes and 12 fours.

Rishy Limbechaya (39) joined Austin to add 117 for the second wicket as Birstall made 275-2.

Haynes followed up by taking 3-16 as Northowram were dismissed for 108.

Spen Victoria bowed out after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Brighouse.

Ollie Davison (46) top scored in Spen’s 172-8 but Amril Singh hit 86 in reply and with support from Qaiser Hamed (39) they sealed victory.

Opener Daniel White hit an unbeaten 127 to guide Carlton to an eight-wicket win over Oulton, while Bowling Old Lane captain Farakh Hussain was a fifth centurion as he struck 101 in his side’s 135-run win over Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Conference leaders Jer Lane, Great Preston and East Ardsley are also into the second round.