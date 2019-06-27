Schmulian helps Woodlands to impressive derby victory over Cleckheaton

Woodlands recorded an emphatic eight-wicket derby victory over Cleckheaton, which helped extend their lead at the top of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Cleckheaton appeared set for a decent total as opener Azeem Rafiq (53) and John Wood (32) shared an 80-run second wicket stand.

However, the introduction of New Zealander Brad Schmulian sparked a collapse which saw the final seven wickets fall for just 12 runs with the leg spinner finishing with 7-33 as Cleckheaton were bowled out for 140.

Schmulian followed up with an unbeaten 64 and was supported in a second-wicket stand of 113 by Tim Jackson (48) as Woodlands raced to victory in just 23.5 overs.

Woodlands have extended their lead over second placed Hanging Heaton to 35 points despite the Bennett Lane side earning a 57-run win at second-bottom Undercliffe.

Captain Gary Fellows (78) and Joe Fraser (62) shared a 140-run second-wicket stand before Callum Geldart (75no) and Ishmail Dawood (36) boosted he Hanging Heaton total to 296-5.

Undercliffe had the consolation of collecting maximum batting points in reply as Farrouk Alam (81no) and Simon Lambert (50) helped them finish on 239-6.

Pudsey St Lawrence were made to battle all the way for narrow 10-run win over lowly Wrenthorpe.

Mark Robertshaw (66), Charlie Best (56) and Harry Cullingford (35) helped St Lawrence to 234-7 as Jonathan Donnelly claimed 3-44 for Wrenthorpe.

Luke Patel (57), Will Bates (42) and James Glynn (35) led the spirited Wrenthorpe reply but they were bowled out for 224 as Archie Scott (4-61) and Richie Lamb (3-36) did most of the damage.

Bradford & Bingley earned a four-wicket victory in a low scoring game with Townville.

Richie Bresnan (36) top scored for Townville as they were bowled out for 117, with opener Bailey Wightman (3-32) and left-arm spinner Bradley Reeve (5-41) impressing.

Bingley looked to be coasting to victory as Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook raced to 51, before being stumped off spinner Jack Hughes (3-32) and that sparked a collapse which saw the home side slip to 70-5 before Ed Brown (37) edged them to victory.

Yorkshire duo James Logan and Josh Poysden were key figures as Farsley inflicted a 29-run defeat on New Farnley, who are now only six points above the relegation positions.

Logan top scored with 74 in Farsley’s total of 175-9, which saw spinner Luke Jarvis (4-28) and new signing Charlie Parker (3-37) pick of the New Farnley bowlers.

Dan Hodgson struck 80 in reply but lacked support as his side were bowled out for 146 with county man Poysden taking 4-42.

Lightcliffe are up to sixth after defeating Methley by three wickets.

Yorkshire’s Matthew Waite top scored with 64 in Methley’s total of 210-9 but overseas player Suleman Khan (48no) and opener Alex Stead (42) helped Lightcliffe secure victory with eight balls to spare and ensure Methley remain winless.