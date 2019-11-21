Schofield overwhelmed at Sir Len Hutton award as Gilman named Unsung Hero

Two stalwarts of Bradford Premier League cricket were honoured for their hard work over many years with their respective clubs at Friday’s league dinner.

Ossett’s Bob Schofield received the top accolade on the evening when he was named the latest recipient of the Sir Len Hutton Trophy, while Birstall’s Mark Gilman scooped the Unsung Hero Award.

Schofield became the first person from the old Central Yorkshire League to be awarded the Sir Len Hutton Award since the two leagues merged.

The 70-year-old has given great service as a player and official at club level for almost 50, while working tirelessly on both the Central Yorkshire and Bradford Leagues management boards.

As a player, Schofield began with Eastmoor before moving to Ossett, where he featured in five successive Heavy Woollen Cup finals for Ossett between 1976 and 1980, including a hat-trick of wins between 1978 and 1980.

Schofield made his Ossett first team debut in 1966 aged 17 and made his last appearance for the club in the 2018 season aged 69.

Schofield moved to Wakefield St Michael’s in 1994, where he also spent time as chairman, before returning to Ossett in 1999, where he has taken on a wide range of duties.

Schofield performed a number of fund-raising bike rides and last year he raised £3,000 by walking from Headingley to Ossett.

As well as doing so much for his own club, Schofield has also given time to helping others as a member of the Central Yorkshire League Executive and the Bradford Premier League Management Board.

He admitted to being ‘overwhelmed’ with the award and received many messages on social media offering him congratulations.

Gilman has held numerous posts at Birstall over many years, including player, secretary, chairman and treasurer.

Last season, Gilman helped put on a splendid show when Birstall hosted the Bradford League’s Group B Twenty20 finals day and was another worthy winner when named Unsung Hero.