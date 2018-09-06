Scholes feel the full force of league leaders St Lawrence

Scholes proved no match for Pudsey St Lawrence as their understrength side suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Allrounder Bradford Premier League leaders Pudsey St Lawrence last Saturday.

Pudsey now just need eight points from this week’s final game away to Methley to clinch a third league title in four seasons.

Shoukat Ali (44) was the only Scholes batsman to offer resistance as spinners Steve Watts (4-21) and Chris Marsden (4-37) helped St Lawrence bowl the 10-man visitors out for 111.

Prolific opening batsman Mark Robertshaw (62no) and Adam Waite (37no) shared an unbroken stand of 114 as Saints claimed maximum points in rapid time.

New Farnley round off their campaign at Bradford & Bingley are poised to pounce if St Lawrence slip up after securing a comfortable six-wicket win over Methley, which leaves them 13 points behind the leaders going into the final games.

New Farnley pace bowlers Ajmal Shahzad (4-42) and Alex Lilley (3-29) helped dismiss Methley for 149, with Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite (46) top scoring.

Farnley eased to their target with wicketkeeper Steve Bullen (50) and captain Lee Goddard (46) leading the run chase.

The surprise result of the day came at Bennett Lane where lowly Bradford & Bingley defeated last-year’s champions Hanging Heaton by six wickets.

Perhaps with one eye on Sunday’s Heavy Woollen Cup final, Hanging Heaton’s strong batting line up was reduced to 75-7.

Jack Hartley produced a hostile spell of fast bowling to claim 4-55 and was supported by Bailey Wightman (4-54) .

Only some positive stroke play from Aqsad Ali (79no) enabled Hanging Heaton to post a score of 187.

Bradford & Bingley were guided to only their fourth win of the season by opener Callam Goldthorp, who made an unbeaten 76 and they will finish the season third-bottom.

Defeat leaves Hanging Heaton third in the table going into their final league game of the season at Lightcliffe this Saturday.