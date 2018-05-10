Scholes show fine form to pick up first Premier win

Scholes recorded their first win in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League as they defeated Bradford and Bingley by 71 runs.

Overseas opening batsman Aditya Waghmode led the way in his side’s innings with a top score of 87, including seven fours and two sixes as Scholes were bowled out for 162.

Bingley’s young spin combination of Bradley Reeve (4-41) and Kyme Tahirkeli (3-18) did much of the damage.

The visitors were soon in trouble at 30-4 in reply.

Yassir Ali was again the most impressive bowler for Scholes as he took 5-38 as Bradford & Bingley were bowled out for 91.

Woodlands bounced back from their opening day defeat to overcome a strengthened New Farnley side by 73 runs.

Mark Lawson certainly enjoyed playing against his former club, enjoying success with both the bat and ball.

Spinner Dave McCallum took 3-43 as Woodlands slid to 48-4 before Lawson made 49 to help revive the innings with Greg Finn (54) as they made 209-8.

Lawson (5-44) and fellow spin bowler Kez Ahmed (3-36) then combined to help bowl out New Farnley for 135 to secure Woodlands’ first victory.

New Farnley were given a solid start with opener Martin Andersson making 50 of the first 68 runs on the board, but once he was dismissed the complexion of the game was changed as they lost all 10 wickets for 67 runs.