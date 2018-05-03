Second team rivals serve up thrilling tie in cracking start to new campaign

Woodlands and Hanging Heaton’s second teams served up a thrilling tie in the Bradford Premier League opener at Albert Terrace last Saturday.

Hanging Heaton recovered from 29-5 to post 140 all out as new signing Jordan Geldart made 38 at number nine.

Woodlands opening bowlers did the majority of the damage with Tom Clee taking (4-31) and Kieran Rodger (3-27).

Woodlands slumped to 75-5 but the lower order rallied through Jack Bleazard (33) and Rodger (25), while new Hanging Heaton captain James Byrne was the pick of the bowling with 4-40.

Woodlands required two runs to win off the final ball but having scrambled a single Steven Pearson was run out as they ended on 140-9.

Promoted Cleckheaton suffered an eight-run defeat at home to Baildon on their return to Championship One.

Batting first Baildon, were restricted to 130-6 from their 45 overs as opener Darren Wilson carried his bat for 58.

Shayan Khan struck 47 from 56 balls, while Atta’ur Rehman (3-53) was pick of the bowlers.

Cleckheaton were bowled out 122 in 34.2 overs despite the efforts of Richard Noble (40) and Elliott Hallas (35) as Daniel Hunt claimed 3-46.

Morley signalled their intentions to make an immediate return to the top flight as they began with a crushing 84-run win over Farsley at Scatcherd Lane.

Spen Victoria inflicted a nine-wicket win over newly promoted Liversedge in Championship Two.

Liversedge were bowled out for 82 as captain Mark Goodall (28) top scored and Spen romped home in 18.3 overs with Peter Jackson finishing 53 not out.

Fellow promoted side, Townville beat Scholes by 55 runs.

Saif Tahir claimed 4-28 as Townville were bowled out for 104, with Ian Raynor (30) and Benn Raynor (31) leading the way.

Scholes opener Neil Kellett and Tahir both made 20 but they lost all 10 wickets for 27 runs and were 49 all out as Luke Slater claimed 5-26.

Hopton Mills suffered a 73-run defeat against Altofts in their opening Championship Two game.