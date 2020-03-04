Sharks slayed by Dragons in disappointing opening fixture

Shaw Cross Sharks made the worse possible start to life in National Conference Division Three last Saturday, going down 40-14 at home to Eastmoor Dragons.

Having seen their scheduled opening league clash away to Batley Boys postponed, Shaw Cross ensured their campaign would get underway by moving the fixture to the 3G pitch at Tetley’s Stadium.

The Sharks had hoped to make a winning start under the guidance of new head coach Andrew Tillotson but although they took a first minute lead, resurgent Eastmoor went on to record a second straight victory.

Tillotson couldn’t have asked for a better start to his reign when his side scored from the opening set with Callum Barker crossing for a try which Josh Pinder converted.

Dragons went straight back on attack and levelled after four minutes when hooker Robbie Powell hoodwinked a stretched Sharks defence and went over close to the posts from acting half-back with Danny Johnson adding the extras.

The Dragons pack were punching holes down the centre of the field and when they got near the line impressive prop forward Reece Nicholson ploughed over and planted the ball down, with Johnson converting.

The big Eastmoor pack were posing problems for the Sharks, driving at the defence when on attack, while crunching tackles prevented Cross from getting a foothold on proceedings.

The Dragons lost player coach and main playmaker Mulcahy to injury after 25 minutes and soon after captain Johnson joined him on the sidelines but despite these set backs, Eastmoor extended their lead when Nicholson repeated his earlier feat to crash over for his second try.

Michael Jedynak took over the kicking duties to convert and put the visitors 18-6 up at half-time.

The Sharks looked to respond at the start of the second half and took just two minutes to hit back when a kick through ricocheted off several pair of legs and Josh Pinder reacted to gather and squeeze over to score in the corner.

However, Dragons hooker Powell sold a dummy and went in from the play the ball. A patched up Johnson was back on the field and added the extras for a 24-10 lead after 50 minutes.

Soon after Powell supported Johnson’s mazy run to take the pass and race 35 metres to the posts for his hat-trick try, which Johnson improved.

The Sharks scored their third try when another kick bounced around and Brad Baines collected to cross.

A dominant Dragons regained control as Jack Butterworth forced his way over for an unconverted score before Eastmoor’s final score came when Jedynak supported another break before rounding the last defender to dive over for a try, which Johnson converted to complete a disappointing afternoon for the Sharks.