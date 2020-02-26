Sharks suffer defeat to promotion rivals Fryston

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped to a 24-12 defeat away to Pennine League Division Two title rivals Fryston Warriors last Saturday.

Fryston have moved six points clear of the Sharks, who still have three games in hand.

There was early drama in the crucial fixture when the posts collapsed and the match was continued on an adjacent pitch.

Shaw Cross used the wind to their advantage in the first half and a neat drop off gave Tenneson Neagle the opportunity to score. Andrew Tillotson converted.

Fryston rallied as Corey Southern replied with a try and Jae Priest landed a magnificent touchline conversion to level the scores.

Robson Sutcliffe crashed over and Tillotson converted as the Sharks led 12-6 at half-time.

Fryston responded when Morgan Jones scooted over for a try which Priest converted.

Priest crossed for an unconverted try to edge Fryston ahead before kicking a penalty goal.

Fryston then launched a wind assisted kick downfield which Ben Ripley fumbled and Andy Speake was on hand to scoop up to score.

Priest added the conversion and Fryston played out the final minutes to secure a crucial win.

The top two are both in Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy action on Saturday with Shaw Cross hosting Seacroft Sharks in the semi-final and Fryston facing a last eight clash against Methley Warriors.

Thornhill Trojans secured a 12-6 victory over Eastmoor Dragons last Saturday as they moved up to fourth place in Pennine League Division Two.

The young Trojans side were well led with Jordan Ward producing a man-of-the-match performance.

It was the Trojans sixth win in 11 league outings and they entertain lowly King Cross Park this week.

King Cross picked up only their second win of the season when defeating bottom side Seacroft Sharks 34-18 last Saturday.

