Shaw Cross edged out by title rivals Fryston in first league defeat of season

Shaw Cross Sharks suffered a first defeat of the season in Pennine League Division Two last Saturday when they were edged out 11-10 in their top of the table clash with Fryston Warriors at Bywell Fields.

It was tough contest with both big packs laying the foundation down the middle and Fryston opened the scoring with a try in the left corner.

Sharks made good progress down the slope and Matthew West found Brad Baines, who used his strength to get the ball down over the line only to be judged to have been held up.

Good work from Rob Hepworth, Marcus Stocks and Austin Briggs carried Cross back down the hill, where half-back Owen Lumb found Ben Spaven to score.

Callum Barker missed the conversion and it remained 4-4 at half-time.

Fryston made good yards down the slope after the break but were matched by resilient Sharks defence but eventually pressure told as the visitors hard working prop forced his way over from five yards and the conversion put them 10-4 ahead.

Shaw Cross sparked into life and worked their way up field where prop forward West was twice held up over the line by the strong Fryston defence.

Cross continued to press and through back rower Tenneson Neagle and young Arian Woods, who is proving to be a great asset in his first season at open age.

Veteran Sam Bastow found young half-back Harrison Sutcliffe who in turn tipped the ball on to West for hom to score with Barker converting to tie the game going into the last 15 minutes.

The game could have gone either way but Fryston kept on making good yards down the hill and the Warriors made their way towards the posts where their hooker found veteran half-back Mark Speak to slot over the winning drop goal and edge his side 11-10 ahead.

Fryston inflicted the Sharks first league defeat of the season but the young Shaw Cross side will learn a lot from the set back and will look to get back to winning ways away at Seacroft Sharks this Saturday when neighbours Thornhill Trojans host Fryston.