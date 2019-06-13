Spen Victoria bid to topple leaders in Jack Hampshire Cup

Spen Victoria along with Heckmondwike & Carlinghow will aim to pull off Jack Hampshire Cup second round upsets on Sunday.

The Jack Hampshire — once the showpiece knock-out competition in the Central Yorkshire League — is now played for by sides in the bottom two divisions of the Bradford League.

Both local representatives left in the competition face tough games if they are to reach the quarter-finals as Spen entertain Championship Two leaders Yeadon, while Heckmondwike travel to cup holders Bowling Old Lane.

Heckmondwike are yet to win in the league and are rooted to the foot of the Conference table but they saved their best performance for the last round of the cup when they defeated Rodley by five wickets.

Paul Cooper picked up 4-24 before an unbeaten half century by captain Usman Quereshi saw Heckmondwike overhaul the Rodley total of 133 all out.

Spen lie seventh in Championship Two, 47 points behind Yeadon, but they will hope home advantage can prove key as they bid to reach the last eight.

Following last weekend’s complete washout, Bradford League clubs will be hoping the weather improves for another key round of games on Saturday.

Premier Division leaders Woodlands host Undercliffe, while sixth placed Cleckheaton travel to New Farnley.