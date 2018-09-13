Stalwart Fretwell is honoured after 73 year association with Mirfield Parish

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers honoured long serving stalwart Colin Fretwell by naming the cricket scoreboard after him before last Saturday’s derby clash with Moorlands.

Mr Fretwell has been involved with Parish for 73 years, as scorer, player, chairman and captain and he continues to support the club with sponsorship each year.

Mr Fretwell was delighted to have the scoreboard named after him and said: “It has been a real family affair for the Fretwells at Parish.

“My dad brought me here to score in 1946 when he came back from the war .

“I played for many years and captained both the first and second teams until I retired when I was 60.

“My son, Paul, played until he retired at 50 and my grandson, Tom, is now the opening bowler for the first team so has kept the family tradition going.

“I’ve acted as chairman and treasurer and I now help the club out with sponsorship and they have responded with this honour and I am really chuffed with it.”

Club president Paul Heaton paid tribute to Mr Fretwell, adding: “This is just recognition for Colin who has a continuous 73 years association with Mirfield Parish Cavaliers Cricket Club, serving as player, umpire, chairman and continues to be a generous sponsor.”

Unfortunately, the newly named scoreboard didn’t see much action last Saturday as just 15 overs of the Huddersfield League Premiership derby between Mirfield Parish and Moorlands were possible before the clash was abandoned.

Moorlands had reached 88-2, with captain Andrew Fortis leading the way with 51 not out, including seven fours and two sixes, when rain halted proceedings.

Opening bowlers Tom Fretwell (1-37) and Daniel Hope (1-48) had picked up a wicket apiece.

Moorlands bring the curtain down on their season at home to Delph and Dobross on Saturday, while Parish travel to Shepley in their final game before returning to the Championship.

Mirfield’s Conference trip to Linthwaite was abandoned last Saturday and they end their season at home to Hall Bower.