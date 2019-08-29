Stansfield leads Moorlands to victory over Broad Oak

Moorlands recorded a 12th win of the Drakes Huddersfield Premiership season last Saturday as they defeated Broad Oak by four wickets.

James Stansfield led his side to victory with an excellent all-round performance.

Stansfield picked up 7-18 from 11 overs, five of which were maidens, as Broad Oak were restricted to 146-9 from their 50 overs.

Opener Dominic Finn made 29 at the top of the innings, with Kyran Dill chipping in with 23 before number nine batsman Daniel Rushworth swelled the visitors total with 41 not out.

Opener Michael McEwan got the Moorlands reply off to a good start as he made 38 but they were then reduced to 81-5.

Stansfield was joined by 14-year-old home grown batsman Josh Riding as the pair shared a 61-run partnership for the sixth wicket to put them on the brink of victory.

Riding showed his potential by making 33, while Stansfield got Moorlands over the line with 14 balls to spare as he finished 35 not out

Victory leaves Moorlands second in the table, 14 points behind leaders Hoylandswaine and 10 ahead of third placed Scholes.

Moorlands face a double weekend in their quest to book their highest league finish as they visit Almondbury Wesleyans on Saturday before hosting Shelley on Sunday.

Promotion chasing Mirfield Parish Cavaliers face a thrilling end to their Championship campaign after a three wicket win over Skelmanthorpe leaves them third in the table, four points behind Slaithwaite and seven adrift of leaders Rastrick with 18 points up for grabs.

Daniel Hope claimed 4-24 as Skelmanthorpe were dismissed for 187, with Anwar Haq (67) top scoring.

David Bolt struck six fours and five sixes in his 74, before captain Dan Broadbent (38no) steered Parish to their target.

Mirfield earned a six-wicket win over Meltham in the Conference.

Beau McGuinness (4-36) and Deron Greaves (3-47) helped dismiss Meltham for 152 before Greaves struck 87 to see Mirfield to victory.