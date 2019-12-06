Thornhill Trojans and Dewsbury Moor handed tough Challenge Cup ties

Thornhill Trojans and Dewsbury Moor have been handed tough first round ties in the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup.

Thornhill will welcome last season’s National Conference Premier Division Grand Finalists Thatto Heath Crusaders to Overthorpe Park, while Dewsbury Moor face a trip to Wigan St Patricks.

Thatto Heath finished fourth in the regular season but won 18-12 at Wath Brow Hornets before being edged out 18-14 to West Hull in the Grand Final.

Moor suffered a 44-10 defeat away to St Pats in NCL Division One last season, while they lost 27-18 at home.

The first round ties are scheduled for the weekend of January 11 and 12 with one to be selected for live streaming by the BBC – the start of their coverage of at least one match from each round of the 2020 competition – and another by the RFL’s Our League cameras.

Supporters of Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams will have to wait until late February for their teams to enter the competition at the fourth round stage.

Clubs from Betfred League 1 will enter in the third round stage February 8 and 9, with Championship clubs entering a fortnight later on February 22 and 23.

Super League sides Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and Toronto Wolfpack will enter in the fifth round on the weekend of March 14 and 15, followed by the remaining Super League clubs for round six on the weekend of April 4 and 5.

The Challenge Cup final has been brought forward in the calendar and will now take place on Saturday July 18 at Wembley.

There is a special early bird ticket offer, with 25 per cent off all seats meaning, with prices starting from £15 for adults and £3.75 for Under-16s.

John Hill, Coral’s PR Manager, said: “We are looking forward to another exciting Coral Challenge Cup campaign where all roads now lead to Wembley for the final in July.

“The early rounds of the tournament are a great chance for many amateur clubs to take centre stage and keep their dream alive of pitting themselves against a professional club later in the competition.”

Coral Challenge Cup First Round draw: Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers, GB Police v Torfaen Tigers, Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears, Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley, Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane, West Bank Bears v Royal Navy, Featherstone Lions v West Bowling, British Army v Oulton Raiders, Normanton Knights v Longhorns, Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws, Pilkingtons Recs v West Hull, Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders, York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers, Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors, Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor, Distington v Bedford Tigers, Milford v Wigan St Judes, Upton v Jarrow Vikings, Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside, RAF v Bentley, Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull.