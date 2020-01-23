Thornhill Trojans host reunion to mark Sheffield Eagles Challenge Cup victory

Thornhill Trojans will host a 20th anniversary reunion of the team which defeated Sheffield Eagles in the Rugby League Challenge Cup on Saturday February 1.

Thornhill produced a major upset as they defeated Sheffield 16-14 at the Don Valley Stadium on January 30 2000.

Most of the team have been contacted and their attendance confirmed but the club are having trouble tracking down Martin Fox, Sean James, Abe Phillips and Tony Allerton.

If anyone has contact details for these individuals they are asked to contact Andrew Byram on 07860 939238.

There will also be a reunion of the Thornhill Trojans Under-13s team which beat Sheffield Schools in the curtain raiser to the Eagles clash.

The evening gets underway at 7.30pm with everyone welcome to attend and a souvenir brochure is being prepared.

The Thornhill team who defeated Sheffield on that memorable day were coached by Johnny Harpin and consisted of Andrew Smith, Barry Drummond, Jimmy Gittins, Jason Firth, Andrew Field, Martin Fox, Ian Bates, Steve Naylor, Rob Simpson, Rob Hoyle, Chris Woodcock, Anthony Broadhead, Sean James, Richard Sedgwick, Sean Senior, Abe Phillips and Tony Allerton.

The reunion will follow after the Trojans Pennine League team face a derby trip to Division Two high fliers Shaw Cross Sharks on February 1.