Thornton masters difficult conditions to win second Spen Winter Sweep

ANDY Thornton mastered the wintry condition to claim a second victory in the Spen Victoria Winter Sweep last Saturday.

Thornton, pictured right, travelled all the way from Cumbria and it again proved a worthwhile journey as he scooped the top prize, having already won on the second round of the competition on November 4.

Bowlers had to endure bitterly cold weather as winter hit and the green was covered in snow from the quarter-finals onwards, making for some very awkward conditions.

Thornton overcame Mark Regan, of Halifax, 21-18 before defeating Birkenshaw bowler Chris Mordue 21-10 in the final.

Mordue had reached the final with a 21-10 victory over Leeds bowler Paul Burke in his semi-final.