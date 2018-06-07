Thurwell shins as Cleckheaton earn derby win over Woodlands

Cleckheaton inflicted a five-wicket defeat on neighbours Woodlands in the Allrounder Bradford League Premier Division last Saturday.

It was a third win of the campaign for improving Cleckheaton and helped move them into ninth place, 22 points above Scholes, who have slipped to second-bottom.

Cleckheaton exposed the Woodlands batting frailties as they were bowled out for 68 in 25.1 overs.

Left-arm opening bowler Josh Thurwell did most of the damage, picking up his best Premier Division figures of 6-23, while new-ball partner Nick Walker (3-39) gave him good support.

Woodlands attempted to fight back in the second innings as Cleckheaton lost five wickets in reply, with paceman Elliot Richardson claiming 4-28 but the home side completed a quickfire win in 16.1 overs.

Pudsey St Lawrence have opened a 12-point lead at the top of the table after cruising to an eight-wicket win over champions Hanging Heaton at Tofts Road.

Heaton were put into bat but the new Pudsey wicket offered assistance to the bowlers, which saw left-armer Charlie Parker (3-25) and off spinner Marsden (3-37) take full advantage.

Opener Nick Connolly top scored with 35 as Hanging Heaton were bowled out for 137.

Opening batsman Mark Robertshaw then hit 15 fours and a six in an unbeaten 85.

He was supported in a 99-run opening wicket stand by Adam Waite (30) as Pudsey claimed a maximum 20 points.

Lightcliffe are now level with Hanging Heaton on 100 points in third place after inflicting further misery on bottom side East Bierley.

Lightcliffe earned a seven-wicket win, their fifth success in seven league games, and are 20 points behind St Lawrence.

Left-arm spinner Chris Greenwood took 5-12 as East Bierley were dismissed for 83, with Muhammad Alam Shah (22) top scoring in an innings that lasted 35.3 overs in total.

Opener Alex Stead (32) and overseas player Suleman Khan (32no) helped Lightcliffe to their modest target in rapid time.

Bierley have now lost their opening seven matches and are already 29 points adrift of Scholes and a further five behind third-bottom Bradford and Bingley ahead of this Saturday’s derby clash at home to Cleckheaton.