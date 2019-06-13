Townville and Buttershaw secure places in Heavy Woollen Cup semis

Townville and Buttershaw St Paul’s secured their places in the semi-finals of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup with victories last Sunday.

Townville defeated Huddersfield League side Barkisland by six wickets while Bradford League Championship Two side Buttershaw St Paul’s defeated Premier Division Wrenthorpe 3-1 in a bowl out after rain prevented sufficient play to achieve a result.

Opener Jonathan Booth guided Townville into the last four with an unbeaten 99 as they passed Barkisland’s score of 223-9 with one over to spare.

Booth hit a six and 11 fours and was joined in a second-wicket stand of 70 by Harry Warwick (34) before adding 95 for the third wicket with Imran Rafique (40).

Barkisland’s innings was dominated by a fourth-wicket stand of 90 between top scorer Sachin Jayawardena (81) and Jake Finch (41), while Conor Harvey claimed 3-51.

Buttershaw openers Jonathan Burston (60) and Kevin McDermott (29) shared a 91-run partnership, which helped their side reach 186-8 in 50 overs as James Glynn claimed 3-13 for Wrenthorpe.

Wrens were 59-2 after 13 overs when the rain came and the game was halted two overs short of the position a comparison of scores could be used.

With Saints unable to play again before the date of the next round it was decided to have a bowl out and they won 3-1.

The third round clash between Shepley and Wickersley Old Village was abandoned and will be replayed next Sunday,

Last season’s beaten finalists New Farnley suffered a five-wicket defeat to ECB Yorkshire Premier League South side Barnsley Woolley Miners in their delayed second round tie.

The tie was reduced to 40 overs per side because of the threat of wet weather and New Farnley made 182-7 when they were put in to bat.

Alex Baldwin top scored with 42 while Dan Hodgson made 35 with Oliver Jackson taking 3-26 for Barnsley.

Barnsley reached the Farnley score with two overs to spare thanks to Harpreet Bhatia (80) and Beck Frostick (65).

Alex Lilley claimed 4-27 but could not prevent Barnsley securing a third round trip to Treeton.