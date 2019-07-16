Trojans and Dewsbury Moor remain in relegation trouble following defeats

Thornhill Trojans remain in the National Conference Premier Division relegation zone after slipping to a 30-16 defeat at home to title aspirants Egremont Rangers last Saturday.

The Trojans, who had lost 52-10 in Cumbria, went in front through Jack Gledhill’s 12th minute try but found themselves trailing 16-4 as the hour approached, after the visitors posted a try and two goals by John Paul Brocklebank and touchdowns for Matty Hutchins and Mike Ellwood.

Tries in the space of three minutes for Will Gledhill and Casey Johnson – the latter landing both goals – helped Thornhill draw level and home fans may have felt that the pendulum had swung their way, especially as the Trojans had successfully ridden a first-half storm when Johnson and Lewis Farren were yellow-carded in a six-minute spell.

Egremont, though, responded in the final quarter, posting tries after 61 and 71 minutes for Brocklebank and Marcus O’Brien.

Brocklebank added both conversions and subsequently had the last word with a penalty two minutes from time which condemned Thornhill to a 12th defeat of the season.

Thornhill face another tough game this Saturday when they entertain third placed Hunslet Club Parkside.

Dewsbury Moor slipped back to the foot of Division One as they suffered a 44-10 defeat at promotion hopefuls Wigan St Patricks.

Fifth placed St Pats had a brace of tries apiece from Jonny Brown, Will Boardman and Danny Ryding, supported by touchdowns for Craig Thomas, Matthew Velvin and Andy Cunningham, while Dan McGoldrick added four goals.

Moor replied with tries by Connor Gavaghan and Jemaine Davies, one of which Bradley Foster improved, but they are back to the foot of the table after Saddleworth Rangers fought back from 12-4 down to beat Oulton Raiders 48-12.

Moor are a point behind Saddleworth and two adrift of third-bottom Normanton Knights as they prepare to welcome Oulton to Heckmondwike Road on Saturday, with the visitors lying just outside the relegation places.