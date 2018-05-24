Twist at top of Premier table as Hanging Heaton suffer first defeat of season

Hanging Heaton slipped to their first defeat of the season in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday as they were by beaten by four wickets at Farsley.

The Hanging Heaton team were mourning the passing of former cricket chairman, player, groundsman and club trustee Graham Ford, who passed away on Thursday, but were soon in trouble when they batted first.

Spinner James Logan claimed 4-44 and was supported by two wickets apiece from openers Matthew Lumb and Patrick Kruger as they were reduced to 87-8.

The champions recovered, led by an unbeaten 42 from Josh Holling, as they reached 164-9 at the close.

Holling picked up 3-63 in reply but Farsley were well led by Joe Greaves, who made 57 on his return to the first team and ensured that his side secured a four-wicket win which leaves them in fifth place.

Hanging Heaton’s defeat allowed New Farnley to draw level with them on 63 points at the top after they overcame Townville by 20 runs.

New Farnley were led to a total of 214-7 by Martin Andersson (44), Joe Bedford (36) and Alex Lilley (35) as Jack Hughes claimed 3-39.

Townville’s reply was led by Jonathan Booth (50), Hughes (42) and Brayden Clark (41) but they were bowled out for 194 as Simon Lambert (5-23) and James Middlebrook (3-61) did the damage.

East Bierley are still searching for their first win of the season and prop up the Premier Division table after they suffered a 117-run defeat at home to Pudsey St Lawrence.

James Smith struck six sixes and four fours in a hard hitting knock of 69, while support came from Charlie Best (44) and Adam Waite (32) as St Lawrence reached 233-8.

East Bierley opener Awaise Hussain made 31 in reply but lacked any support as they were bowled out for 116 inside 30 overs.

Spinners Steve Watts (4-35) and Tom Hudson (4-43) got to work as St Lawrence claimed maximum points and moved to within a point of the joint leaders, with Bierley already 24 points adrift at the bottom.