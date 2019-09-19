Upper Hopton survive relegation from Halifax League Division One after dramatic final day success

Upper Hopton avoided relegation from Halifax League Division One following a final day victory over Great Horton Park Chapel.

It proved a nervy day as second-bottom side Southowram defeated Mount by 34 runs but it wasn’t enough to see them climb above Hopton, who earned a 14-run win over Great Horton Park.

Hopton must have feared the worst after they were bowled out for 111 and that was only thanks to the efforts of Charlie Gallagher (40) and David Stones (25) as Domini Anderson (3-33), Stuart Fenton (3-40) and Zafar Anwar (3-23) did the damage.

Adam Beesley hit 40 in Great Horton’s reply but they fell short on 97 all out as Matt Broadhead claimed 3-16 from 14 overs, with support from Jack Stephenson (3-32), while John Stanger and Jordan France ended with two wickets each.

Southowram did their bit to avoid the drop with Ian Gledhill claiming 7-29 as Mount were dismissed for 97.

Riyaz Motala (5-31) and Ismail Mayat (3-25) fought back for Mount but Southowram edged home at 98-8.

Mount’s second team suffered a 42-run defeat to Booth.

Siraj Patel (5-35) and Amjad Hussain (3-29) helped dismiss Booth for 131, with Erik Powell (31) top scoring.

But Second Teams Premier champions Mount were dismissed for 89 in reply as Hasim Wajid claimed 7-35.

Mount’s Sunday team received the Division Three league trophy after defeating Bradshaw in their final game.

Bradshaw were bowled out for 92 as Mount secured an eight-wicket win.

Mount will also run a fourth team next season in the Mid Yorkshire League.