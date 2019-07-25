Woodlands and Cleckheaton eye home successes against rivals

Woodlands go in search of an 11th win of the season as they aim to maintain their lead at the top of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League when Townville visit Albert Terrace on Saturday.

Woodlands hold a 22 point lead over nearest rivals Bradford & Bingley but they have a game in hand and the top two still have to meet at Oakenshaw.

Saturday’s fixture sees two sides with cup final hopes meeting in what should be an intriguing clash.

Woodlands will face New Farnley in the Bradford League showpiece Priestley Cup Final at Undercliffe on August 11, the week after Townville bid to win the Heavy Woollen Cup for the first time when they meet Huddersfield League side Shepley at Ossett.

Bingley will look to maintain the pressure at the top when they visit Undercliffe, while third placed Pudsey St Lawrence face a trip to Cleckheaton, whose recent upturn in form has seen them climb to fifth place.

East Bierley’s hopes of challenging for promotion from Championship One have been dented in recent weeks as they have slipped to seventh place.

They face a home derby clash against Hartshead Moor, who are one place and one point above them in the standings, while Gomersal welcome second-bottom side Wakefield St Michaels to Oxford Road.