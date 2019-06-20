Woodlands and East Bierley face home quarter-finals in Priestley Cup

Woodlands and East Bierley will be aiming to reach the Priestley Cup semi-finals on Sunday when they face tasty home last eight ties.

Woodlands are sitting pretty at the top of the All-rounder Bradford Premier League table and have opened up a 33-point gap on nearest challengers Hanging Heaton.

They welcome Methley to Albert Terrace for Sunday’s cup clash, while a cracking weekend of cricket for the Oakenshaw side begins with a trip to local rivals Cleckheaton in the league on Saturday.

Methley may sit at the foot of the Premier Division table, without a win from their opening nine matches, but they have a number of quality players in their ranks and the cup holders will be keen to negotiate the tie and reach the semi-finals.

East Bierley welcome Baildon to South View Road in a tie which guarantees a Championship One side will be in the hat for the semi-final draw.

Bierley are enjoying something of a resurgence following their relegation from the top flight last season and are looking at making a serious tilt for promotion.

East Bierley are third in the table, six points behind Baildon, so Sunday’s cup tie should provide an intriguing contest.

Bierley will be aiming to continue their recent good league form when they host Bankfoot on Saturday, while Baildon are at home to Gomersal.