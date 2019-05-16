Woodlands and Wrenthorpe secure wins and sit joint top of Premier Division

Woodlands maintained their unbeaten start to the Allrounder Bradford League season thanks to a Duckworth Lewis Stern victory over Hanging Heaton last Saturday.

For the third consecutive weekend, rain interrupted many league games, but Woodlands capitalised to defeat Hanging Heaton and they continue to set the early pace with Wrenthorpe as the pair are joint top of the table on 42 points.

Hanging Heaton’s innings was disrupted by rain as they posted a total of 140-7 in 38 overs with James Keen (31) their top scorer in the face of some excellent bowling by left arm spinner Chris Brice 5-47.

Woodlands were set a DLS revised target of 152 and opener Tim Jackson got them off to a good start with 52 before Elliot Richardson struck a quickfire 20 not out to see the Oakenshaw side to victory.

Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore made his first appearance of the season for Cleckheaton, who earned a thrilling four-run win over Lightcliffe.

Kohler-Cadmore was out first ball when he was stumped by Josh Cooper off the bowling of left arm spinner Suleman Khan (5-53).

John Wood led the way with 40 as Cleckheaton posted 162-9.

Former Cleckheaton player Mark Gill led the Lightcliffe reply with 53 but they were bowled out for 158 as another left-arm spinner, Andrew Deegan, was in fine form taking 5-64.

Wrenthorpe are level at the top with Woodlands after they earned a second win in three matches, overcoming Farsley by 11 runs.

Wrenthorpe were dismissed for 103 batting first as Yorkshire leg spinner Josh Poysden marked his Farsley debut by taking 6-21.

Farsley were looking for their first win of the season only to be dismissed for 92 thanks to the efforts of Khalil Khan (3-20) and Will Bates (3-2).

No fewer than six Yorkshire players featured in the league last Saturday, with another county batsman, Harry Brook, in the Bradford & Bingley side that defeated Methley by three wickets in a close encounter at Wagon Lane.

Grant Soames top scored with 34 but Methley were bowled out for 120 and Brook led the Bingley reply with 32 as they edged to a three wicket win despite fellow Yorkshire player Jarred Warner taking 4-35.

Another White Rose player, Jordan Thompson, was in the Pudsey St Lawrence side who defeated Undercliffe by six wickets.

Young leg spinner Archie Scott claimed 5-44 as Undercliffe were bowled out for 122 when they batted first.

St Lawrence eased to their target with wicketkeeper Charlie Best, promoted to opener, making an unbeaten 47 despite Fahid Rehman picking up 3-19 for Undercliffe.

New Farnley were left frustrated by the weather as their game against Townville was abandoned with the visitors on 119-6.

It means that New Farnley remain without a win having seen two of their opening three league games abandoned, while losing their other on DLS.