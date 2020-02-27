Woodlands book place in National Indoor cricket regional finals day

Woodlands CC will represent Yorkshire in the ECB Indoor Six-A-Side regional finals, which are to be held at the Bolton Arena on Sunday March 8.

Reigning Bradford Premier League champions Woodlands had progressed through the early stages as Yorkshire Champions and they faced Cherry Willingham of Lincolnshire at the Headingley Indoor School last Sunday.

Woodlands were asked to bat first and posted 131-1 in 12 overs with Tim Jackson (26no), Elliot Richardson (25no), Mohammed Bilal (26no) and Liam Collins (21no) the leading run scorers.

Cherry Willingham lost four wickets in reply and were never able to keep up with the required scoring rate, finishing on 86-4 at the end of their 12 overs.

Woodlands now face the potential of a semi-final and final at Bolton next week as they bid to reach the National Indoor final at Lord’s.

Woodlands had won the Yorkshire Area final by beating Sheffield University by 53 runs in the final at Headingley at the end of January.

Greg Finn hit 40 not out and Jackson made 27 in the Woodlands total of 108-5 from 12 overs, with all five wickets to fall coming via run outs.

Sheffield University were bowled out for 55 in 8.3 overs of their reply as Woodlands completed victory.

More excellent fielding saw four run outs and a stumping during in the University innings with Jackson and Collins the only bowlers to take wickets in the whole match.