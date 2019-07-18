Woodlands maintain double hopes with emphatic Priestley Cup win

Woodlands maintained their hopes of completing a Bradford League double as they eased into the Priestley Cup final with a crushing victory over Hanging Heaton last Sunday.

Woodlands will be involved in their third final in four years when they take on New Farnley at Undercliffe on Sunday August 11.

Cup holders Woodlands took little more than 50 overs in tyotal to defeat a Hanging Heaton side who were left to rue their decision to bat first when they were dismissed for just 86.

Mohammad Bilal (3-28) helped reduce the visitors to 31-4 before spinner Kez Ahmed (4-14) ensured that Heaton were unable to recover s the last four wickets fell with the score on 86.

Captain Gary Fellows and wicketkeeper Ishmail Dawood were the joint top scorers with 22.

David Stiff (2-16) and Callum Bethel (2-25) attempted to fight back for Heaton but Woodlands were led to victory in just 21.3 overs as opener Tim Jackson (33) set the platform for Greg Finn (23no) and captain Cieran Garner (15no) to see their side home.

New Farnley brushed aside the challenge of Championship One side Baildon, who were bowled out for 96 in another low scoring semi-final.

Spinners Luke Jarvis (4-16) and Dave McCallum (2-12) took the bowling honours as the visitors were dismissed in 42.1 overs.

Australian Blair Oakley made a battling 39 before becoming a victim of McCallum while captain Jonny Reynolds made 27.

New Farnley promoted Steve Bullen to opener and he responded with an unbeaten 57 which included a six and eight fours.

Fellow opener Adam Waite was 31 not out when victory was secured in 17.1 overs.

The second team’s Priestley Shield quarter-finals take place this Sunday, with some intriguing ties.

Hanging Heaton — leaders of the Second Teams Premier Division — host Woodlands 24 hours after the top two meet in an intriguing league clash at Albert Terrace.

East Bierley host Morley in another all Premier match up at South View Road, while Batley welcome Pudsey Congs to Mount Pleasant.

The final tie sees Second Teams Championship Two high fliers Hartshead Moor entertaining Premier Division big guns New Farnley.

The Jack Hampshire Cup semi-finals also take place on Sunday with Championship Two high fliers Birstall entertaining Hunslet Nelson, who knocked out holders Bowling Old Lane in the last round, wbhile Buttershaw St Pauls face a second semi-final in as many weeks when they host Yeadon.