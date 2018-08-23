Woodlands ready to tackle Farsley in showcase Priestley Cup Final

Woodlands captain Tim Jackson will be aiming to get his hands on some silverware this Sunday when his side take on Farsley in the Priestley Cup final at Undercliffe (start noon).

The Oakenshaw side have had an indifferent campaign in the Bradford Premier League and currently lie fifth in the table but they go into the final buoyed by last Sunday’s emphatic 202-run success over Farsley in a rehearsal for the league’s showpiece occasion.

Sam Frankland led the way with a superb knock of 125, which helped Woodlands rack up an impressive total of 306-7.

Farsley were dismissed for 104 in reply as left arm spinner Chris Brice claimed 5-17 from 13 overs to wrap up the victory and take his wickets tally for the weekend to 10.

Woodlands have had a relatively easy run to the final, all be it with three away ties.

They defeated neighbours Cleckheaton by 56 runs in the second round and overcame another local side, Gomersal, by nine wickets in the last eight.

Woodlands travelled to Townville in the semi-final when they earned a five-wicket win.

Farsley were genuine title contenders up until a few weeks ago and claimed a notable double league and cup scalp of New Farnley to set up a showdown with Woodlands.