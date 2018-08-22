Woodlands record crushing win over Farsley in Priestley Cup final rehearsal

Woodlands recorded a crushing 202-run victory over Farsley in a rehearsal for this Sunday’s Priestley Cup final between the two sides.

A full round of Bradford Premier League fixtures were rearranged for last Sunday from the opening day of the season and there were some notable individual performances.

Opener Sam Frankland made his second century in three matches as he hit three sixes and 15 fours on his way to 125, which set Woodlands on course for a total of 306-7.

Frankland was joined in a fourth-wicket stand of 150 with young Jack McGahan (79), while captain Tim Jackson (39) also made a useful contribution.

Farsley were spun out for 104 with Chris Brice (5-17) taking his second five-wicket haul of the weekend despite Dan Hodgson (32) top scoring.

Hanging Heaton racked up a large total of 345-6 as they defeated Cleckheaton by 119 runs.

Captain Gary Fellows missed out narrowly on a century for the second time over last weekend with 96 and he was joined in a second-wicket stand of 136 by Joe Fraser (57).

Ishmail Dawood (39) and Callum Geldart (34) carried on the good work before a furious late assault from James Keen (49no) and David Stiff (46no) pushed the total on.

Keen’s runs came off 38 balls but it was overshadowed by Stiff’s 18-ball innings.

The Cleckheaton reply of 226-8 was dominated by opener Nick Lindley as he followed up his century against Woodlands on Saturday with 91 supported by John Wood (32).

East Bierley are finally off the bottom but now have to win at Cleckheaton this Saturday to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Bierley slipped to defeat against Townville.

Seamer Richie Bresnan took 6-30 and captain Connor Harvey chipped in with 3-39 as East Bierley were dismissed for 106.

An unbeaten 42 from Harry Clewett saw Townville to a six-wicket triumph.

Bierley moved off the bottom after Scholes were unable to raise a side for their game at Methley and have been deducted 20 points for the second successive week, which leaves them bottom.

The title race now appears to be a straight fight between New Farnley and Pudsey St Lawrence with the top two meeting at Tofts Road this Saturday.

Mark Robertshaw became the first batsman to reach 1,000 runs for the season with his second century of the weekend for St Lawrence.

He followed up his stunning 162 not out against Hanging Heaton on Saturday with 126 as his team defeated Bradford & Bingley by 20 runs.

Robertshaw hit four sixes and 12 fours, taking his tally for the season to 1,012 as he helped St Lawrence post a score of 233-7 with support from James Smith (34).

Ed Brown (73) and Jack Edgar (37) helped Bradford & Bingley to a spirited 213-9 but St Lawrence claimed 19 points and are one clear ahead of Farnley going into Saturday’s showdown.

Farnley earned a four-wicket win over Lightcliffe.

Former Yorkshire pace man Ajmal Shahzad claimed 5-34 as Lightcliffe were bowled out for 141 before half-centuries from Yorkshire player Andrew Hodd (55) and captain Lee Goddard (54no) saw Farnley home.